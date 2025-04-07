Geopolitical, macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on PE inflows in real estate
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Geopolitical, macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on PE inflows in real estate

Geopolitical, macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on PE inflows in real estate

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 07 Apr 2025
Premium
Geopolitical, macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on PE inflows in real estate

Geopolitical disturbances and rising macroeconomic uncertainty continued to impact private equity investment in India’s real estate sector in the last fiscal year, according to a recent report.   Anarock Capital Investment Banking’s latest report on PE inflows into Indian real estate showed that total inflows dropped marginally year-on-year to $3.7 billion (Rs ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
How Partners Group, BII booked a big loss on logistics bet but Warburg eked out a profit

Infrastructure

How Partners Group, BII booked a big loss on logistics bet but Warburg eked out a profit

Japanese VC fund UTEC leads Series A funding in Blume-backed Aerem

Infrastructure

Japanese VC fund UTEC leads Series A funding in Blume-backed Aerem

Premium
TPG set to get LP cheque for $1 bn climate-focused fund with India mandate

Infrastructure

TPG set to get LP cheque for $1 bn climate-focused fund with India mandate

Premium
IFC, AIIB seek to exit six-year-old Indian highways bet

Infrastructure

IFC, AIIB seek to exit six-year-old Indian highways bet

Premium
KKR may get an exit window as logistics portfolio firm revives IPO plan

Infrastructure

KKR may get an exit window as logistics portfolio firm revives IPO plan

Pro
How HDFC's real estate PE unit valued Mumbai developer Runwal in pre-IPO deal

Infrastructure

How HDFC's real estate PE unit valued Mumbai developer Runwal in pre-IPO deal

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW