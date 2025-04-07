Geopolitical, macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on PE inflows in real estate

Premium

Geopolitical disturbances and rising macroeconomic uncertainty continued to impact private equity investment in India’s real estate sector in the last fiscal year, according to a recent report. Anarock Capital Investment Banking’s latest report on PE inflows into Indian real estate showed that total inflows dropped marginally year-on-year to $3.7 billion (Rs ......