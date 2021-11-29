Faad Network, O2 Angels lead Seed funding in herb-based brand Amaara Herbs

Amaara Herbs has raised a seed funding round, co-led by Faad Network and O2 Angels Network, Rupan Oberoi, Founder and CEO of the herb-based brand, told VCCircle.

India Accelerator participated in this investment round, said Oberoi without disclosing the funding amount.

Amaara Herbs, which was founded in 2019 by Oberoi, will use the fresh capital to expand its domestic and international operations. The startup is selling its products in the US, and it aims to enter the UK soon, said Oberoi.

Part of the funds will also be deployed to strengthen its distribution channels and for product expansion - both horizontally and vertically, in the near future, he added.

Amaara Herbs, operated by Blissberry Brews Pvt Ltd, offers a range of herbal superfoods including Ashwagandha, Gokshura, Brahmi, Satavari and other herbs. It claims that its products are herbal and natural with no additives.

"We understand the importance of herbs on your health and also spread awareness on how these herbs can be beneficial if adopted in daily regime so we help customers switch to herb infused superfoods instead of conventional products," said Oberoi.

Oberoi, a graduate of Delhi University, was earlier Senior Actuarial Analyst at asset management firm Mercer.

Rajesh Ranjan, Co-founder, O2 Angels Network, noted that the new generation is health-conscious and are scouting for alternative healthy hot and cold brews and herbal blends.

"With a good understanding of herbs, Amaara Herbs has created a niche in the segment by serving over 20,000 customers through the direct-to-consumer (D2C) model," he added.

Dinesh Singh, co-founder at Faad Network, said that the wellness industry is a $500 billion market in India alone and Amaara Herbs is building a niche in the market by building a diverse range of wellness products which double up as our daily use fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) products.

"Rupan (Oberoi) is a product person at heart. He not only understands how to drive sales but also perfects the finer nuances which makes his product worth selling," he added.

Faad is a sector agnostic early-stage investor network which invests in pre-seed to Series A startups with a ticket size of $50,000-$1 million. It has invested in more than 45 startups so far, and it 90% of its portfolios have been added post pandemic.

The investment network's recent bets include SupplyNote, The New Shop, The Hosteller, BluSmart, Hesa and kwh Bikes.

In June, VCCircle had reported that Faad has led an angel funding round in Navars Edutech Pvt Ltd, an astronomy and space edtech company that caters to school students.