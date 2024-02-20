facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Ex-PeerCapital partner, fintech platform Canopi's co-founder float private credit fund

Ex-PeerCapital partner, fintech platform Canopi's co-founder float private credit fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 20 Feb 2024
Premium
Ex-PeerCapital partner, fintech platform Canopi's co-founder float private credit fund
(L-R): Gautham Kalro and Abhay Asrani, co-founders, Aquilon Capital

Former PeerCapital partner Gautham Kalro and invoice-based lender Canopi India’s co-founder Abhay A Asrani have joined hands to float a private credit fund for investments in sector-agnostic emerging businesses, it is learnt. The Aquilon Capital Emerging Sectors Fund I (ACES Fund I), a category-II alternative investment fund (AIF), will have a ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Ex-PeerCapital partner, fintech platform Canopi's co-founder float private credit fund

General

Ex-PeerCapital partner, fintech platform Canopi's co-founder float private credit fund

Premium
Grapevine: Byju's gets $300 mn rights issue commitment; Sony, Zee resume merger talks

General

Grapevine: Byju's gets $300 mn rights issue commitment; Sony, Zee resume merger talks

Premium
Might increase investment quantum but won't change filters: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

General

Might increase investment quantum but won't change filters: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Pure EV, three others raise early-stage funding

General

Pure EV, three others raise early-stage funding

Premium
Grapevine: TPG, KKR eye CVC's stake in hospital chain; Blackstone in fray for Airtel unit

General

Grapevine: TPG, KKR eye CVC's stake in hospital chain; Blackstone in fray for Airtel unit

Premium
Strong due diligence a must for private market: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

General

Strong due diligence a must for private market: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Advertisement