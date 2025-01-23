Eximius Ventures floats $30 mn fund for pre-seed investments

Premium Pearl Agarwal, cofounder and managing partner, Eximius Ventures

Early-stage venture capital firm Eximius Ventures Thursday said that it has floated its second fund with a target corpus of $30 million (nearly 260 crore). The pre-seed-focused investor plans to invest in 25-30 companies from the fund and will target sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence (AI/software-as-a-service (SaaS), frontier-tech, and consumer-tech. The fund ......