Exclusive: PE firm to lead majority stake buy of NephroPlus

Vikram Vuppala, co-founder and chief executive, NephroPlus

Nephrocare Health Services Pvt Ltd, India’s biggest nephrology chain operator that runs its business as NephroPlus, is set to see a big-ticket private equity deal resulting in a majority stake buy, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The deal, which is in the final leg, values the company around ......