Ex-Alchemist ARC exec joins growX ventures as chief financial officer

Seed-stage venture fund growX ventures which focusses on business-to-business (B2B) and emerging technologies, on Tuesday said it has appointed Srishti Dhir as its chief financial officer (CFO).

In her new role, Dhir will be responsible for ensuring smooth fund operations, creating the highest standards of compliance, timely and accurate reporting to investors, portfolio reporting, capital raising and investor relations.

Notably, a key focus for Dhir will be to drive timely and disciplined exits by curating secondary sale opportunities for our fund, the company said in a statement.

“I am excited to work with growX as it has been able to distinguish itself as an early stage to pre-Series A investing company. By showcasing trust in these bold and transformative ideas at the Pre-seed and seed stages, growX has been a key enabler in creating industry leaders like Pixxel in the space tech sector and Progcap in the Fintech sector," said Dhir.

Prior to this, Dhir founded the Delhi-based real estate consulting and property management firm Hub and Oak. Earlier, she worked at Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company Limited as the vice-president and president for more than nine years.

Dhir has also worked at PMC Treasury as an analyst.

She holds a bachelor's degree in LLB from the University of Warwick and a master's degree in management from London Business School.

“Srishti’s experience in raising large pools of equity and debt capital from domestic and global institutional investors will be invaluable to our portfolio companies.

Being an accomplished entrepreneur herself, she is likely to understand the needs of founding teams better and will be able to support them with innovative solutions helping them in achieving their business objectives," said Manu Rikhye, Partner at growX ventures.

growX said that it works closely with investee firms at both strategic and operational levels to drive scale and success. It has invested in about 40 companies, including Fynd (exited to Reliance), Locus (exited to Series C investors), Mad Street Den, Pixxel, Progcap, Quandl (exited to Nasdaq), Wellthy Therapeutics, and Zipolan, among others.

Recently, growX ventures' top executive told VCCircle that it aims to add climate tech as a new theme for its investments although enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) will remain its mainstay.