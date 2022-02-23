Endiya Partners-backed Gigforce bags venture capital from Meraki Labs

Endiya Partners-backed staffing platform Gigforce on Wednesday said it has scooped up a $2 million (around Rs 15 crore) fundraise from venture fund Meraki Labs.

The company will be deploying the money to further build deep tech and strong analytics for on-gig performance.

Gigforce enables digital sign up to gig workers on its app for documentation, choosing gigs and getting paid.

“As an organisation, expansion of our team size by more than 2.5x reflects our growth trajectory to grow bigger and better. We have stalwarts from the industry continuously joining our leadership team across various functions.

The aim is to have 50,000 active Giger's by the end of this year, pacing towards the medium-term goal of having over a million active gig workers by 2025," said Chirag Mittal, Co-Founder and CEO at Gigforce.

In 2021, the company raised $3 million (Rs 22 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Endiya Partners, existing investor Unitus Ventures, among others.

Founded in 2020, Meraki Labs aims to invest in early-stage companies and incubate game-changing and high-impact startups.