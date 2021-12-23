Edtech startup Dhurina raises $1.2 mn from RCVF, LetsVenture, others

E-learning platform Dhurina, owned and operated by Dhurina Ventures Pvt Ltd, has raised $1.2 million in its second funding round led by RCVF India Growth Fund, floated by Rajasthan Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd, and LetsVenture Technologies Pvt Ltd, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

RBD Publications, India Accelerator, Precision Startup Advisory, and Pai Ventures also participated in the funding round. The company will use the funds to enhance its technology and improve the product’s functionality for students. Dhurina had previously raised $135,000 from Chandigarh Angels Network and Modulor Capital, taking the total amount raised to $1.3 million till date, the statement said.

The company claims to have had 2.5 million downloads. Dhurina is looking to clock $10 million revenue by 2022-2023 (FY23) and have a user base of over 10 million. The company claims to have more than 150 educators across the country, and said it offers more than 350 courses for over 100 state-level competitive exam categories. The platform also has skill-development courses. Dhurina has live classes, recorded lectures, PDF notes, test series, doubt-solving sessions and short videos, the statement said.

"With these funds, we will now consolidate our position and spread to other big states of the country. Apart from expanding the company’s market at PAN-India level, we also plan to invest the funds in employee’s growth, scaling platform infrastructure and enhancing the product’s features,” said Sachin Sardana, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, Dhurina.

The pandemic-led restrictions have given a fillip to the edtech sector in India and many companies have been lately raising funds aggressively. On Tuesday, Edtech platform Kohbee has raised $235,000 in its pre-Seed funding round from Ankit Mehrotra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dineout, Saurabh Aggarwal, Founder, Fitso, venture capital (VC) firm Ah! Ventures, Fortunexus, and other unnamed investors

On Monday, 3rdFlix Visual Effects Pvt Ltd, which operates education-technology platform Practically, announced raising $5 million from UAE-based NB Ventures, UK-based Earlsfield Capital, UAE-based Almoe Group of Companies and Ncubate Capital, an investment arm of the SAR Group, VCCircle had reported.

Earlier this month, another edtech startup Gurucool said that it had raised $150,000 million in its pre-Seed funding round from angel investor Parvez Jasani, Chief Executive Officer of Zulie Venture Inc and startup incubator FreeFlow Venture Builders. NxtWave, too, raised $2.8 million in its pre-Series A funding led by Orios Venture Partners and Better Capital, earlier this month. Meanwhile, in November, edtech firm Edvizo had said that it has raised $150,000 in an angel funding round from ah! Ventures.