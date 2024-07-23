Nasher Miles looking at maiden funding round by end of this year
Nasher Miles looking at maiden funding round by end of this year

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 23 Jul 2024

Lokesh Dagga, Nasher Miles

Omnichannel luggage brand Nasher Miles is eyeing its first institutional round of funding post Diwali to primarily boost its newly forayed offline expansion and building a larger team, a top company executive told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based brand, which competes with the likes of Mokobara and Uppercase, is planning to raise around ......





