Nasher Miles looking at maiden funding round by end of this year

Premium Lokesh Dagga, Nasher Miles

Omnichannel luggage brand Nasher Miles is eyeing its first institutional round of funding post Diwali to primarily boost its newly forayed offline expansion and building a larger team, a top company executive told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based brand, which competes with the likes of Mokobara and Uppercase, is planning to raise around ......