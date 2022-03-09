Edtech platform Infinity Learn buys content firm Don’t Memorise

Edtech startup Infinity Learn on Wednesday said it has bought multilingual content platform Don’t Memorise for an undisclosed sum.

"The acquisition of Don’t Memorise establishes content production expertise and complement Infinity Learn's existing robust in-house content expertise," said Ujjwal Singh, CEO of Infinity Learn.

Infinity Learn, operated by Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, added that the buyout will also help both the firms tap learners' market expansion into tier 2 and 3 cities.

Don’t Memorise, launched in 2014, specifically focuses on grades 6 to 10, developing English, Hindi, Marathi, and Bangla contents, centred on maths and science.

It claims to have over 250 million YouTube viewers and more than two million subscribers.

“While the organic growth continues to be strong for Infinity Learn, inorganic routes including acquisitions is another pillar for growth and expansion,” said Sushma Boppana, Founder-Director of Infinity and Academic Director at Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution.

“This will help Infinity Learn to increase its lead over its competitors in online space and traditional education institutes to tap the country’s $225 billion market size (potential by 2025) education sector that has gone online to adapt to the new reality," she added.

The edtech market has witnessed frenetic funding and mergers and acquisitions (M&As) activity in India since the onset of pandemic last year.

In 2021, Byju’s, the most valued startup in India, acquired online exam preparation platform Gradeup for an undisclosed sum, higher education platform Great Learning for $600 million, kids’ digital reading platform Epic for $500 million, and test preparation provider Aakash Educational Services for $1 billion in quick succession.

Last year in November, edtech unicorn Unacademy acquired online tuition platform Swiflearn for an undisclosed amount.

Delhi-based edtech firm Mindler acquired virtual career internship startup Immrse in the same month.

In December, Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad Education entered into an agreement to acquire online higher education business Talentedge Education Ventures Pvt Ltd.

Recently, upskilling startup Scaler Academy acquired online learning platform AppliedRoots for $50 million (about Rs 378 crore).

Business-to-business (B2B) edtech platform Eupheus Learning acquired software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based firm SchoolMitra.