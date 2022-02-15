Lightrock India-funded Eupheus Learning buys SaaS platform SchoolMitra

Business-to-business (B2B) edtech platform Eupheus Learning, operated by Proficiency Learning Solutions, on Tuesday said it has acquired software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based firm SchoolMitra, for an undisclosed amount.

Eupheus Learning in a statement said that SchoolMitra's school operating standard (OS) will enable access to its 20,000 schools.

Launched in 2013 by IIT alumni Abhishek Kumar, Vivek Kumar and Gurpreet Singh Narula, SchoolMitra's services provide teachers to take a live class with embedded content, while administrative works such as attendance, report cards get automated.

The platform also claims to help its users pay fees online and track their child's safe school entry and exit.

"With the combined entity of Eupheus Learning and SchoolMitra, we are taking another step towards integrating the (classic) model of education with the technology of the 21st century, enabling the students, teachers, and the school principals to benefit alike," said Amit Kapoor, Co-Founder and Director of Eupheus Learning.

In an interview with VCCircle, Kapoor said that the company would be looking at more acquisitions in the next six months and expecting to spread out their presence in 3000-5000 schools by next year.

"We have a large integrated catalogue and we aim to become a one-stop-shop providing everything through a consolidated platform. This gives our company a competitive advantage," Kapoor added.

Founded in 2017 by Kapoor, Sarvesh Shrivastava and Ved Prakash Khatri, Eupheus Learning is a school-focused distribution platform aimed at curriculum approach.

Last year, Eupheus Learning raised $4.1 million in Series B funding led by Kuwait-based United Education Company and Al Rayan Holding Company for domestic and international expansion.

It also raised $10 million (Rs 73.7 crore) in Series C funding from private equity firm Lightrock India in the same year.

Kapoor said the company is in talks with investors to raise capital in March-April, which will be a mix of equity and debt.

In September 2021, Eupheus Learning acquired student personalisation startup ClassKlap in an all-stock deal at a valuation of $19 million (approximately Rs 140 crore).