Kuwait firms lead Series B round in Eupheus Learning aimed at Middle East rollout

Kuwait firms Delhi-based Eupheus Learning, a B2B edtech firm, has raised around $4 million (about Rs 30 crore) in a Series B round led by Kuwait-based United Education Company and its investee firm.

Eupheus is an outreach platform for schools with an ecosystem of 13,000 schools covering four million students. It has a pan-India presence across 80 cities with a team of 175 personnel.

Founded in June 2017 by Sarvesh Shrivastava, Ved Prakash Khatri, and Amit Kapoor, Eupheus claims it has solutions that range across multiple pedagogies from core curriculum subjects to supplemental learning to at-home.

The firm will focus on international expansion across the Middle East, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

It is also looking at inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions.

“We see a huge opportunity in utilising their offerings to improve learning outcomes across our network of schools in the Middle East. There is a lack of a school-focused distribution platform and in a short span Eupheus has established itself as the first choice for edtech companies to partner with and reach out to a large network of schools,” said Shaikha Dana Nasser Al-Sabah, chairperson, United Education Company.

“We are excited to partner with United Education Company and its investee firm Al Rayan Holding Company to roll out our solutions across the Middle East,” said Sarvesh Shrivastava, founder, Eupheus.

Sixth Sense Ventures, India’s first domestic consumer centric fund, had invested in the company in 2018.

The company had also received funding in 2020 from YujKutumb, backed by the family office of Sid Yog, founding partner of global investment firm The Xander Group.