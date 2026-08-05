InRisk Labs, Hulp, Vingo, Adiabatic Tech raise early-stage funding

InRisk Labs' (Bottom L to R) Malay Kumar Poddar, ShivaKhumar R S, (top L to R) Aavrit Singhal and Siddesh Ramasubramanian

Risk and reinsurance platform InRisk Labs, AI concierge startup Hulp, customer-to-customer (C2C) marketplace Vingo and battery technology startup Adiabatic Technologies have raised fresh funding.

Risk and reinsurance platform InRisk Labs has raised $27 million (around Rs 257 crore) in a Series A funding round co-led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Northpoint Capital.

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Alongside the funding, its subsidiary EarthRe Insurance IFSC Ltd has secured a reinsurance licence from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). It claimed that it became the first incorporated reinsurer from GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to strengthen underwriting, actuarial and AI capabilities, expand into non-life insurance segments, develop parametric and structured reinsurance products, and support EarthRe's regulatory capital requirements.

Founded by insurance industry veterans, InRisk Labs develops technology, data and risk intelligence infrastructure, while EarthRe provides reinsurance capacity focussed on India and other Global South markets.

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The company plans to build a technology-first reinsurance platform specialising in natural catastrophe, climate risk, property, crop, marine cargo and motor insurance by combining catastrophe modelling, climate analytics and AI-driven underwriting with traditional and structured reinsurance products.

Hulp, an AI-powered personal assistance and concierge platform, has raised $2.6 million (nearly Rs 25 crore) in a seed funding round led by Sparrow Capital and Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from DeVC (Z47) and individual investors including Yashish Dahiya, co-founder and chairman of PB Fintech.

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The Gurugram-based startup will use the fresh capital to expand its AI-powered workflows, strengthen its leadership and technology teams, and scale up operations across more Indian cities.

Founded in 2026 by Tarun Mathur, Neha Kulwal and Vishal Singh Khutel, Hulp offers human personal assistants backed by AI to help households manage tasks such as government documentation, travel bookings, laundry, kitchen management and event planning through WhatsApp and its mobile app. The company currently operates in Delhi NCR and plans to expand to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.

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Bengaluru-focused consumer-to-consumer (C2C) marketplace for pre owned products Vingo has raised Rs 10 crore ($1.05 million) in a seed funding round led by IndiaQuotient, with participation from Inuka Capital and Rishabh Goel, founder of Credgenics.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to strengthen the platform, to invest in trust and safety infrastructure, to deepen user behaviour research, and to support targeted marketing initiatives.

Founded in March 2026 by Parth Sarthi, Saransh Goyal and Krish Vashistha, Vingo enables users to buy and sell pre-owned products such as smartphones, cameras, gaming consoles, fashion items and sports equipment.

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The startup differentiates itself through features such as identity verification, community-led discovery, escrow-backed payments and bidding, aiming to improve trust in C2C transactions.

Adiabatic Technologies has raised Rs 8.3 crore ($870,000) in a seed funding round led by Malpani Ventures, with participation from Avinya Ventures, Appreciate Capital, UPES Runway Incubator, DeVC and Operators Studio.

Founded by Darshan Meher, Adiabatic Technologies designs battery systems tailored to specific performance, safety and reliability requirements for industrial use cases.

The company develops specialised battery systems for industrial applications such as robotics, drones, defence, warehouse automation and industrial equipment, focussing on customised solutions rather than off-the-shelf batteries.

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