Marvell Technology to invest $250 mn in India, double headcount

Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Marvell Technology will invest $250 million in India over the next three years to expand its technology, talent and infrastructure capabilities, the firm said on Wednesday.

The US-based company joins a growing list of global semiconductor firms expanding their engineering operations in the country amid AI-driven demand for chips.

Chip designer Marvell, which began its India operations in 2006, plans to double its India headcount as part of the investment. The firm has offices in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

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The company also said it would open a new wing at its Bengaluru office while expanding its presence in Hyderabad.

The expanded footprint is expected to support the development of advanced semiconductor solutions for AI, cloud, and data infrastructure applications.

The investment comes weeks after India's Cabinet approved the expansion of a key semiconductor programme with Rs 1.28 trillion ($13.38 billion) in fresh capital as it looks to deepen India's manufacturing and design capabilities.

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