Edelweiss Alternatives sitting on dream returns from two bets via special situations fund

Premium Amit Agarwal, president and head - private credit, Edelweiss Alternatives

Edelweiss Alternatives, which is in the process of raising capital for its third special situations fund, is expecting robust exits from the second fund over the next fiscal year, a top executive told VCCircle. The second special situations fund managed by the Mumbai-based alternative asset manager mopped up about $1.2 billion ......