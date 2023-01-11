Early-stage startups Boingg, Salad raise funding

Direct-to-consumer kids’ furniture brand Boingg has raised pre-Series A funding of Rs 2 crore (around $245,168) led by its existing investor Inflection Point Ventures.

The Gurugram-based firm plans to use the fresh funds for machinery expansion, licensing and branding.

Founded by Neha Indoria and Dhruvan Barar in 2019, Boingg offers customizations in a real time, helping its clients fulfil the requirements of their kids with ease. With this, they also have products in all the categories related to setting up children’s rooms.

In November 2021, it had raised Rs 2.2 crore in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

“In 2023, we aim to triple our month-on-month revenue and open more offline locations to serve our customers better,” Indoria said.

“The kids furniture market is a white space with no clear leader as it is a highly unorganised segment lacking quality and designer products specially made for kids. Boingg is aiming to disrupt this market as they grow their online and offline presence prompting us to lead the second round in the company,” said Vinay Bansal, founder and chief executive at Inflection Point Ventures.

Femtech platform Salad has raised $270,000 (around Rs 2.2 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by Antler India.

Founded by Aruna Chawla and Karishma Rathaur last year, Salad offers a solution to manage hormonal health at the root throughout the month by providing access to personalised and bio-individual plans in line with personal health goals, underlying conditions and menstrual cycle data.

“At Salad, we want to leverage technology to empower women to plug the information gap about their hormones and take the necessary steps to proactively manage their own health and lifestyle.” said Chawla.

“Additionally, women continue to be an underserved segment when it comes to most healthcare solutions, particularly ones hormonal health related. Aruna and Karishma are a fitting team to build for this problem - bringing a nuanced understanding of healthcare solutions, coupled with skills to build products for scale,” said Rajiv Srivatsa, partner at Antler India.

