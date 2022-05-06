Deepinder Goyal donates entire $90 mn of vested ESOPs

Deepinder Goyal, online food aggregator and delivery platform Zomato’s co-founder and chief executive officer said he is donating entire proceeds worth Rs 700 crore ($90 million) received after vesting some of his employee stock option plans (Esops) to Zomato Future Foundation (ZFF).

ADVERTISEMENT

Goyal was granted some Esops before Zomato went public last year and some of the Esop were vested last month, said Goyal in a statement.

There’s a minimum one-year vesting required as per law.

ADVERTISEMENT

ZFF covers the education of up to two children of all delivery partners of Zomato. This entails up to Rs 50,000 per child annually for partners who have been with the company for more than five years. The amount will increase to Rs 1 lakh if the delivery partner completes 10 years with the company. ZFF also covers higher education scholarships, special programmes for girl children and livelihood support for families of its delivery partners in the event of unfortunate circumstances such as accidents.

Goyal has said that 100% of the proceeds of this Esop vesting cycle are committed towards the foundation. He explained that he does not want to liquidate all these shares immediately to protect the interests of the shareholders and to reap the most benefit for the foundation.

"For the first year, I will liquidate less than 10% of these Esops towards this fund," he said.

He also said that ZFF is going to be open to donations from other employees besides raising other fund-raising opportunities for the foundation. An independent governance board for the foundation will also be established.

Last year, Zomato became the first Indian internet unicorn to make its stock market debut, taking its market valuation to Rs 1 trillion shortly after listing and then later settled at around Rs 90,000 crore ($12 billion). It was the largest initial public offering (IPO) to hit the Indian bourses since SBI Card’s Rs 10,341 crore IPO in March 2020.

Zomato's IPO also had set the tone for the public float of other new age companies such as Paytm, PolicyBazaar and Nykaa.