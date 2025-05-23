Deals Digest: PE/VC transactions, M&A activity slump for second straight week
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Deals Digest: PE/VC transactions, M&A activity slump for second straight week

Deals Digest: PE/VC transactions, M&A activity slump for second straight week

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC transactions, M&A activity slump for second straight week

Private equity and venture capital deal activity fell for a second straight week thanks to a lack of big-ticket transactions and weak deal volume, data collated by VCCircle showed.  The total deal value slipped by nearly 25% week-on-week to $313 million from $412 million in the last five-day period. The number of PE and VC deals fell to 23 this week, declining to its ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Jindal Power eyes Apraava project; NephroPlus plans IPO

General

Grapevine: Jindal Power eyes Apraava project; NephroPlus plans IPO

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone, AGS Health, Fleetx, ARCIL, CleanMax Enviro Energy in news

General

Grapevine: Blackstone, AGS Health, Fleetx, ARCIL, CleanMax Enviro Energy in news

Premium
Grapevine: Shiprocket set to file for IPO; Blackstone joins Statkraft race

General

Grapevine: Shiprocket set to file for IPO; Blackstone joins Statkraft race

Govt plans stricter rules for companies with foreign ownership

General

Govt plans stricter rules for companies with foreign ownership

Premium
Grapevine: Creador, Infinity Fincorp, BlackRock, Bira91, Groww in news

General

Grapevine: Creador, Infinity Fincorp, BlackRock, Bira91, Groww in news

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC funding momentum slows; M&A activity subdued

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC funding momentum slows; M&A activity subdued

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW