Deals Digest: Momentum gathers steam as cheque sizes, volume grow

Private equity and venture capital funding momentum picked up this week as the cumulative investments more than doubled week-on-week, propelled by some big-ticket sizes and higher volume. The week saw a sharp pick-up in volume, recording 26 transactions against 15 during the week-ended 5 January. Companies raised about $175 million from PE/VC ......