Deals Digest: Big-ticket M&As, growth-stage bets dominate dealmaking

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity and venture capital deal flow saw a substantial jump in the week through Friday, both in terms of value and volume, thanks to increased activity across multiple growth-stage transactions. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity remained at the same level in terms of transaction volume, on a week-on-week basis, even though ......