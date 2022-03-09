Cropin boosts leadership team with three C-level appointments

Agritech platform Cropin has bolstered its leadership team to drive its next phase of growth and global expansion with a mission of accelerating progress in the agri-ecosystem.

Industry veteran Mohit Pande has been appointed chief business officer to spearhead business expansion across international markets. Vijay Nelson takes charge as chief product officer to accelerate product innovation and strengthen Cropin’s deep tech offerings for global markets. Sujit Janardanan has been named chief marketing officer with a mission to spur market penetration across growth regions.

Cropin said it is accelerating its journey of building a deep tech organization that is focused on solving some of the toughest challenges and biggest opportunities faced by the agri-ecosystem. “The restructuring exercise encompasses redefining the organizational culture, strengthening values, and introducing a host of people-friendly initiatives as the company is expanding its operations across global markets,” Cropin said in a statement.

“Cropin is gearing up for the next phase of growth and international expansion as we seek to transform the agri ecosystem worldwide. We take great pride in the creation of a global Agtech category while building Cropin since 2010. There has been significant traction for our solutions in the past few years.

We strongly believe that this is the right time for us to embark on a new journey to scale our ‘built in India’ Intelligent Ag Cloud platform across global markets. The new appointments will be invaluable additions to our senior management team on this exciting journey,” said Krishna Kumar, cofounder & CEO, Cropin.

As chief business officer, Mohit Pande will be responsible for accelerating Cropin's business operations across global markets. With a customer base spanning 56 countries, Cropin is on an aggressive path to expand its international presence and set-up offices in priority markets across North America, Latam, Europe, South-East Asia, and the Africa region, apart from India. With 25 years of experience in driving business operations for technology giants such as Google and Microsoft, Pande was most recently cofounder of Linear Squared (now acquired by Algonomy) and previously country manager, India for Google Cloud.

As chief product officer, Vijay Nelson will lead product development and platform innovations at Cropin. He will focus on streamlining existing product offerings and build the next generation of Ag-intelligence solutions, tailored for different customer segments.

He will also help the company to strengthen its deep tech product suite and accelerate the convergence of AI, ML, data science, satellite imagery, and remote sensing to reimagine a truly futuristic tech-enabled agri ecosystem worldwide. He has nearly 20 years of experience. His most recent role was at Microsoft where he was the Principal Group Product Manager, heading the Microsoft Outlook products in India.

As chief marketing officer, Sujit Janardanan will focus on rebuilding and growing the company’s marketing organization. Sujit has over two decades of experience in driving global and regional marketing at technology leaders such as Google, AWS, NTT (Netmagic) and McAfee. Prior to joining Cropin, he was head of Marketing, India for Google Cloud.