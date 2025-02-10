Crèmeitalia, Rupeeflo, Rubyworks pocket early-stage cheques
Crèmeitalia, Rupeeflo, Rubyworks pocket early-stage cheques

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 10 Feb 2025
Crèmeitalia, Rupeeflo, Rubyworks pocket early-stage cheques
Crèmeitalia co-founders Prateek Anil Mittal (left) and Rajas Kishore Dhote

Cheese products company Crèmeitalia, fintech startup Rupeeflo and flexi-talent financial research platform Rubyworks have raised early-stage cheques, the companies said Monday. 

Crèmeitalia  

Crèmeitalia has raised Rs 18 crore ($2.1 million) in its Series A funding round led by the Amit Jatia Family Office, with participation from the BL Taparia Family Office (B2V Ventures) in the follow-on round. 

The fresh infusion will help the company expand its operations, enhance R&D capabilities, and scale its distribution and retail presence, according to a statement. 

The round also saw participation from Sixth Sense Ventures’ Nikhil Vora, the Vikram Saboo & Family, the Arunkumar Jatia & Family, the Vitalis Capital Family Trust, the Anil Mittal Family Office, and other high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). 

“...Our goal is to achieve a 5X scale-up in the next 18-24 months,” said Crèmeitalia CEO and Co-founder Prateek Mittal. 
 
Founded by Prateek Mittal and Rajas Dhote in 2017, Crèmeitalia specialises in fresh and authentic natural Italian cheese products. 

Fintech startup Rupeeflo has raised $1 million in a pre-Seed funding round led by Piper Serica Angel Fund. Active AI co-founder Ravi Shankar and Hyperverge co-founder Kishore Natrajan also participated in the round. 

Founded in 2024 by Dharmendra Maurya, Ashish Jha, and Manav Bharambe, Rupeeflo primarily caters to NRIs. The startup said in a press release that it will use the funding to roll out a full-stack NRI investment platform, introduce instant UPI access, and expand its global presence. 
 
Rubyworks 

A Mumbai-based flexi-talent financial research platform, Rubyworks, has successfully raised an undisclosed funding in pre-Series A funding round. 

Rubyworks is developing an AI-powered platform that enables investment banks, PE/VC funds, startups, and corporates to efficiently execute complex finance projects.  

The company intends to use the fresh infusion to accelerate platform launch, expand technology team, onboard finance experts, and implement marketing strategies aimed at broadening its global customer base, it said in a press statement.  

Co-founded by Nirav Morakhia and Mithil Pawar, Rubyworks currently has a team of 30 professionals based in Mumbai and Pune offices with clients across 10 countries, the statement added. 

