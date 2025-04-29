Creaegis, HealthQuad execs under cloud in Medikabazaar governance case
Creaegis, HealthQuad execs under cloud in Medikabazaar governance case

A whistleblower has accused executives representing private equity firm Creaegis and venture capital firm HealthQuad of foul play and flagged related party transactions associated with them in the ongoing corporate governance case involving healthtech startup Medikabazaar.  Top executives at Creaegis and HealthQuad, who currently sit on the board of the company, have been accused by the whistleblower of gaining more influence on the company's board through various family and friends ......

