Communication key to cut intergenerational biases: Panellists at VCCircle’s family offices summit

Premium (From left) Priyavrata Mafatlal, Arihant Patni and Ankurit Capital's Ntasha at VCCircle's family office event

Communication among generations is extremely important in a family office context, while they move away from their core operations and evaluate leadership positions within families, industry executives said at VCCircle’s family offices summit in Mumbai. “It takes a lot of maturity on both sides, the older as well as the younger ......