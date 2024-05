CK Birla Group's IVF arm marks fresh acquisition in bid to expand

Premium Credit: Reuters

Infertility hospital Birla Fertility & IVF, part of the $2.9 billion CK Birla Group, on Wednesday said it has acquired a majority stake in a homegrown chain of fertility centres. The move highlights Birla Fertility's plans to invest Rs 500 crore to expand to 100 clinics by FY28. It has now acquired ......