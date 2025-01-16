Chiratae Ventures taps new limited partner for its fifth flagship fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Chiratae Ventures taps new limited partner for its fifth flagship fund

Chiratae Ventures taps new limited partner for its fifth flagship fund

By Malvika Maloo

  • 16 Jan 2025
Premium
Chiratae Ventures taps new limited partner for its fifth flagship fund
Sudhir Sethi, founder and chairman, Chiratae Ventures

Domestic venture capital firm Chiratae Ventures, which is one of the early backers of unicorns such as Lenskart, Uniphore and FirstCry, has tapped a new limited partner for its fifth flagship fund.   The Bengaluru-based investor, which forayed into growth-stage investing after raising a Rs 1,001-crore fund in 2023, has added government-backed Self-Reliant India ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

BluSmart investor responsAbility hits third close of Asia climate fund

Finance

BluSmart investor responsAbility hits third close of Asia climate fund

VC-backed RuleZero's Hissa floats fund to buy ESOPs from startup execs

Finance

VC-backed RuleZero's Hissa floats fund to buy ESOPs from startup execs

Premium
ValueQuest hires former Oikocredit exec ahead of second PE fund launch

Finance

ValueQuest hires former Oikocredit exec ahead of second PE fund launch

Warburg Pincus-backed Shriram Housing rebrands as Truhome Finance

Finance

Warburg Pincus-backed Shriram Housing rebrands as Truhome Finance

InfoEdge Ventures-backed Recur Club launches $17 mn platform for D2C brands

Finance

InfoEdge Ventures-backed Recur Club launches $17 mn platform for D2C brands

Premium
Maj Invest, BII-backed Namdev Finvest pushes back fundraising plan

Finance

Maj Invest, BII-backed Namdev Finvest pushes back fundraising plan

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW