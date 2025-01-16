Chiratae Ventures taps new limited partner for its fifth flagship fund

Premium Sudhir Sethi, founder and chairman, Chiratae Ventures

Domestic venture capital firm Chiratae Ventures, which is one of the early backers of unicorns such as Lenskart, Uniphore and FirstCry, has tapped a new limited partner for its fifth flagship fund. The Bengaluru-based investor, which forayed into growth-stage investing after raising a Rs 1,001-crore fund in 2023, has added government-backed Self-Reliant India ......