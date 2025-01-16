Chiratae Ventures taps new limited partner for its fifth flagship fund

Premium
Domestic venture capital firm Chiratae Ventures, which is one of the early backers of unicorns such as Lenskart, Uniphore and FirstCry, has tapped a new limited partner for its fifth flagship fund. The Bengaluru-based investor, which forayed into growth-stage investing after raising a Rs 1,001-crore fund in 2023, has added government-backed Self-Reliant India ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.