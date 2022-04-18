Chiratae Ventures, Endiya Partners back deeptech firm Expertia AI

Expertia AI Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs deeptech virtual recruitment platform Expertia AI, on Monday said it has secured seed funding of $1.2 million (around Rs 9 crore) co-led by Chiratae Ventures and Endiya Partners.

The round also saw participation from UK-based talent investor Entrepreneur First and angel investor Archana Priyadarshini.

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm plans to use the fresh proceeds for building team of artificial intelligence (AI) researchers and software engineers, as well as creating the brand and product awareness in the Indian market.

Founded in 2021 by Akshay Gugnani and Kanishk Shukla, Expertia AI offers hiring solutions to small and mid-size enterprises helping them automatically source and identify top candidates from a pool of applicants.

“Our vision is to become a global skill cloud offering real-time hiring as a service to businesses worldwide. Our first solution tailored for the SMEs is an AI-powered virtual recruiter which uses proprietary algorithms, metadata and platform integrations to organically source and deliver top 10 job applicants within a few hours," said Shukla.

Expertia AI claims that over 500 companies, 1,000 recruiters and over 1,00000 professionals are actively using the platform to automate the sourcing of qualified candidates and relevant jobs.

“We are targeting 100 Job Board integrations in FY 23 up from 25 currently and improve the accuracy of our Top Talent recommendation up from 75% to 85% by the end of the year surpassing the abilities of a trained recruiter.

We will also focus on acquiring and employing publicly available metadata at scale to help us go beyond what is written in a job description and resume, understand business needs and hiring preferences and offer curated candidates for higher conversion and retention," said Gugnani.