Cash-strapped Good Glamm Group sells digital media platform MissMalini

Beauty and personal care company Good Glamm Group has sold another digital media platform—this time to marketing agency Creativefuel—just over a month after offloading ScoopWhoop to a separate marketing firm.

Creativefuel, a content and marketing agency founded by Nikhil and Tushar Sukhramani, has acquired MissMalini Entertainment from Good Glamm in a deal valued at Rs 4 crore.

As part of the transaction, the Indore-based firm will take over the MissMalini domain name and social media assets, while Good Glamm will retain ownership of the talent management vertical.

The MissMalini platform, widely credited as one of the pioneers of digital celebrity and lifestyle blogging in India, includes several verticals such as MissMalini Media, Girl Tribe, Ignite Edge, Agent M, and MM Studios.

Good Glamm had acquired MissMalini in late 2021 in a deal valued at Rs 60-65 crore, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Good Glamm and Creativefuel declined to comment.

This divestment marks Good Glamm's third such distress sale this year. Earlier this year, the company sold two of its businesses--ScoopWhoop and Sirona--at a fraction of the cost at which it had bought the two.

In February, VCCircle reported that Good Glamm’s digital media platform ScoopWhoop was sold to meme marketing agency Wubba Lubba Dub Dub for Rs 20 crore. Feminine hygiene brand Sirona was sold back to its founders Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj for around Rs 150 crore.

The company has been facing mounting challenges, including payment disputes and salary delays. In recent months, board members from Accel India, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Prosus Ventures have resigned, signaling deeper investor concerns.

Good Glamm, which became a unicorn in 2021 after investments from Warburg Pincus and Prosus, owns a portfolio of beauty and personal care brands. Its last reported funding round was in March 2024, when it raised $30 million from existing investors.

Meanwhile, Creativefuel, founded in 2018, provides branding and promotion services, meme marketing, influencer marketing, social media marketing, advertising, social media management, among other services.

