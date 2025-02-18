Sirona founders buy back feminine hygiene brand from Good Glamm group

Premium Sirona co-founder Deep Bajaj

Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj, the founders of feminine hygiene brand Sirona, have bought back their company from Warburg Pincus-backed The Good Glamm Group, which is facing a severe cash crunch. Good Glamm had completed the acquisition of Sirona in October 2024 after controversies and tussles over payment dues, among other things. As ......