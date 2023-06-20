facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Carlyle appoints new CFO effective October

Carlyle appoints new CFO effective October

By Reuters

  • 20 Jun 2023
Carlyle appoints new CFO effective October
Credit: Reuters

Carlyle Group Inc named company veteran John Redett as its new chief financial officer, the investment firm said on Tuesday, in the first major appointment under Chief Executive Officer Harvey Schwartz's leadership.

Redett, who will take over from Curt Buser on Oct. 1, joined Carlyle 16 years ago and currently leads the firm's global financial services.

Redett, who previously worked for U.S. banking giants Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, will also become the head of corporate strategy at Carlyle.

Advertisement

Buser will retire at the end of the year after being finance chief for nearly a decade, the company said in a filing.

Carlyle hired Schwartz, a former Goldman Sachs executive, as its chief executive officer earlier this year, after a six-month long search.

Carlyle also said it has also appointed Jim Burr as the head of global financial services.

Advertisement

In its latest first-quarter results Carlyle missed analyst estimates for distributable earnings owing to a sharp drop in income from asset sales in its private-equity portfolio.

CarlyleJohn RedettHarvey SchwartzCarl Buser

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: AfricInvest set to seal large control deal in secondary transaction

General

Exclusive: AfricInvest set to seal large control deal in secondary transaction

Premium
Exclusive: Multiple PE firms in early talks to bet on B2B unicorn OfBusiness

TMT

Exclusive: Multiple PE firms in early talks to bet on B2B unicorn OfBusiness

Carlyle appoints new CFO effective October

People

Carlyle appoints new CFO effective October

Premium
IPO under HDFC would have been an ideal outcome: Credila founder after $1.3-bn PE deal

Finance

IPO under HDFC would have been an ideal outcome: Credila founder after $1.3-bn PE deal

Peak XV backs Digantara; Volt Money, three others collect early-stage funding

TMT

Peak XV backs Digantara; Volt Money, three others collect early-stage funding

Tiger Global-backed Oxyzo's FY23 profit rises 2.8x as revenue, loan book expand

Finance

Tiger Global-backed Oxyzo's FY23 profit rises 2.8x as revenue, loan book expand

Advertisement