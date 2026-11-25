Capri Global raises $30 mn to fund MSME lending

Rajesh Sharma, MD and founder, Capri Global

Capri Global Capital Ltd, which operates under the brand Capri Loans, has raised $30 million (Rs 276 crore) from BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund to support its micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) lending business.

The transaction marks Capri Global’s first impact fundraise. The funds will be deployed towards financing MSMEs across India, the company said.

The investment has been structured through a private placement of senior secured dollar-denominated bonds, with a tenure of 36 months and maturity in November 2029. BlueOrchard was the sole investor in the issuance, which will be listed on NSE IFSC Ltd.

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The company said the transaction was executed through bilateral discussions rather than a traditional book-building process and was completed outside its existing Global Medium-Term Note programme. It added that the fundraise would diversify its liability profile and broaden its access to international funding sources.

“India’s MSME sector has significant potential to drive economic growth, entrepreneurship and employment. Realising this potential will require a stronger credit ecosystem that can meet the diverse financing needs of businesses at every stage of their growth,” said Rajesh Sharma, managing director of Capri Global Capital.

Normunds Mizis, chief credit officer at BlueOrchard Finance, said the investment reflected the firm’s approach of partnering with financial institutions to channel capital towards MSMEs.

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Capri Global is a diversified, retail-focused non-banking financial company listed on the BSE and NSE. As of September 30, 2026, it had consolidated assets under management (AUM) of around Rs 43,878 crore and operated 1,609 branches with more than 15,400 employees.

Its lending businesses span gold loans, MSME loans, construction finance and affordable housing loans. The company also operates insurance and car loan distribution businesses.

BlueOrchard, established in 2001, is an impact investment manager focused on financial institutions and businesses in emerging and frontier markets. It is part of global asset manager Schroders.

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