Stride Ventures plans $500 mn investment in Saudi Arabia over three years

Stride Ventures, an Indian venture debt platform that has expanded from a domestic debt player into an international financing platform, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment to back startups in the Kingdom.

The Gurugram-headquartered firm plans to invest up to $500 million (Rs 4,614 crore) over the next three years through private credit and venture debt in the country.

“Through these investments, we aim to provide flexible financing solutions to fintech companies, startups, SMEs and high-growth businesses, supporting them as they scale and expand,” Stride said in a post on LinkedIn.

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The partnership will also enable knowledge exchange, talent development and strengthen capabilities across Saudi Arabia’s investment and financing ecosystem, in line with the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030, it said.

The firm first entered Saudi Arabia in September 2025. At the time, it said it planned to invest $200 million in the country. That month, it led a $33 million funding round in Saudi fintech Erad, marking its first fintech investment in the Middle East and the start of its investment push in Saudi Arabia. It also participated in Merit Incentives’ $28 million Series B round.

Earlier this year, Jada Fund of Funds, an investment vehicle set up by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF), joined as a limited partner for the first time in a fund managed by an India-headquartered firm. The Riyadh-based investor made a commitment to Stride Ventures’ Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) fund.

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Founded in 2019, Stride has an on-ground presence across India, the GCC, and the UK Europe. It has enabled $2 billion in credit across nearly 200 portfolio companies, including 20 unicorns. The firm takes a sector-agnostic and stage-neutral approach to investing.

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