Lok Capital marks first close of fifth fund

Rajat Bansal, managing director, Lok Capital

Impact investment firm Lok Capital has marked the first close of its fifth fund, Lok Capital Fund V, with commitments of more than $130 million (around Rs 1,202.6 crore). The fund is targeting a corpus of $200-250 million.

The first close is already well above the $90 million raised at the first close of its fourth fund in December 2022, and nearly double the $65 million final corpus of its second fund.

The new fund will invest across two areas: financial services and climate.

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In financial services, it will back companies expanding access to credit, savings, investments and insurance for the underserved segment, including lenders, climate finance providers and fintech firms.

On the climate side, it will look at businesses across agriculture, mobility, logistics, manufacturing and consumer markets.

Financial services is expected to account for the majority of the portfolio, according to a disclosure by Dutch development bank FMO, which has committed $15 million to the fund. The fund plans to invest in 10-12 companies focusing on businesses with established models and steady revenue.

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The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has also proposed investing up to $40 million in the fund, split equally between a commitment to the fund and capital earmarked for direct investments alongside the fund in its portfolio companies.

Founded by Vishal Mehta and Venky Natarajan, Lok Capital has been investing in India for over two decades. Its earlier bets include microfinance lenders Ujjivan Financial Services and Spandana Sphoorty, as well as Veritas Finance, Mintifi, RenewBuy and dairy brand Akshayakalpa.

Its fourth fund, backed by British International Investment (BII), FMO, the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), has invested in companies such as aquaculture platform Aquaconnect and lender GrowXCD Finance.

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