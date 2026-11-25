Early-stage VC firm Aeravti Ventures unveils second fund, marks first close

(From left) Aeravti's Aditya Siroya, Rishabh Singh, Shubham Jhuria and Anam Ajani

Bengaluru-based Aeravti Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm, has rolled out its second fund and marked its first close.

The firm said Wednesday it is targeting a corpus of Rs 300 crore ($32.4 million) for Aeravti Ventures II, a category II alternative investment fund.

The announcement comes after VCCircle first reported about the development in July.

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Aeravti also said it has marked the first close of the vehicle after securing commitments for more than half of the target corpus. It expects to hit the final close in the next six months.

The second fund will focus on three core investment themes: food security, healthcare and physical infrastructure.

“As India continues to evolve, some of its most significant opportunities will emerge from businesses solving foundational challenges across food systems, healthcare and physical infrastructure. We believe these sectors require patient capital, a long-term outlook and investors who understand the complexities of building in them,” said Rishabh Singh, managing partner at Aeravti Ventures.

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“With Fund II, we want to back founders addressing these gaps early and help build businesses that can create lasting value for the Indian economy.”

The firm launched its maiden fund in late 2022 and marked its first close in mid-2023. While the debut fund’s initial target corpus was Rs 100 crore, the VC firm eventually opted for a smaller size to “maintain discipline” and follow a more “concentrated approach”, Singh told VCCircle previously.

It made the fund’s final close at Rs 76 crore and decided to roll forward unutilised commitments into the second fund. The first fund’s portfolio includes names such as ONO, Origin Fresh, and East Ocyon Bio.

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Aeravti Ventures II will have a similar approach as the first. It will build a concentrated portfolio with smaller initial cheques followed by larger follow-ons and potential third cheques in high-conviction winners.

It plans to back nine to 10 startups across India, spanning pre-seed to pre-Series A stages, with a preference for leading pre-seed and seed rounds. Its initial cheques will be in the range of Rs 6-10 crore per company, with the capacity to invest two to three times the initial amount in subsequent funding rounds.

The new fund will expand on Aeravti’s existing focus to include physical infrastructure-led businesses. It will invest in companies across agriculture and allied sectors, biosciences, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, waste management and energy.

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The firm said it is also strengthening its team with the addition of senior members–principal Anam Ajani and venture partner Aditya Siroya. Its top deck also includes partner and CFO Shubham Jhuria.

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