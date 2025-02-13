CapGrid, Anscer Robotics get funding; Paras Defence bets on Logic Fruit

CapGrid's leadership team

CapGrid Solutions, which helps manufacturers design, source, and deliver precision components, and robotics startup Anscer Robotics have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Thursday.

CapGrid

CapGrid said it has raised $5 million (about Rs 43.5 crore) in an extended Series A round. The round was led by Anicut Capital with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Axilor Ventures.

Advertisement

Auto component maker Sona Comstar’s chairman, Sunjay Kapur, and managing director and Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh also participated in the round, CapGrid said in a statement.

The money will help the company grow internationally. The company also plans to use AI technologies to improve supply chain tracking and work more efficiently with manufacturing partners across various industries.

CapGrid runs an AI-powered sourcing platform that provides detailed intelligence on global supply sources and serves industries like automotive, agriculture, aerospace, oil and gas, consumer durables, and electric vehicles. Founded in 2020, the company is based in Gurgaon, Haryana.

Advertisement

Anscer Robotics has secured $2 million from Info Edge Ventures in a seed round.

The company, founded in 2020, develops autonomous mobile robots for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and logistics centers. It offers its products both as a one-time direct purchase and via a robot-as-a-service model.

Advertisement

Logic Fruit

Mumbai-listed Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd has invested Rs 10 crore in deep-tech company Logic Fruit Technologies to pick up an approximately 8% stake.

According to a company statement, this investment will help Logic Fruit in building next-gen radar, surveillance, and electronic warfare systems.

Advertisement

Logic Fruit says it collaborates with state-owned defence organisations such as Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Electronics as well as major private-sector players to develop next-gen technologies.

Share article on Leave Your Comments