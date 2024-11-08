C2i Semiconductors, 30 Sundays secure early-stage cheques
C2i Semiconductors, 30 Sundays secure early-stage cheques

By Roshan Abraham

  • 08 Nov 2024
30 Sundays Team (L-R): Kshitij Chaudhary, Sumit Mishra, Jaikishan Dulani, Anuj Punjani

Chip design startup C2i Semiconductors and travel agent 30 Sundays secured early-stage funding, the companies said.  

Tech focussed early-stage investor Yali Capital, along with Lip-Bu Tan, an advisor to the venture capital firm and a semiconductor veteran, have co-invested in fabless chip design company C2i Semiconductors. 

With this, the compay has raised $4 million in the current funding round. 

Yali invests in deep tech ventures, including in segments such as chip design, robotics, genomics and smart manufacturing, in their early stages.   

Including C2i, Yali has already invested in three deep-tech startups and expects to complete one more investment by this December. 

AI-based travel agent 30 Sundays raised $770,000 in pre-seed funding, led by Infoedge Ventures, as the startup looks to scale the business with generative AI. 

The round also saw participation from First Cheque, Eximius, Misfits, and several angel investors, the company said. 

30 Sundays said the capital will be used to open more destinations, including the European market and long-haul trips, while strengthening its AI and data capabilities to scale its customer experience. 

The Gurugram-based company was founded by Kshitij Chaudhary, Sumit Mishra, Jaikishan Dulani, and Anuj Punjani. 

