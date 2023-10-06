Camping firm Exoticamp raises early-stage capital

facebook-page-view
By Malvika Maloo

  • 06 Oct 2023
Founders of Exoticamp

Exoticamp, a camping experiences discovery platform, has raised $500,000 (around Rs 4 crore) in its first round of funding from a group of early-stage investors. 

These include Anil Kumar Karusala, promoter of formulations firm Sai Parenterals, Mediamint founder Aditya Vuchi’s family office, Harsh Dugar, who is executive director of Federal Bank, some seniors employees of Spark Capital, besides a few other non-resident Indians, and high net-worth Individuals. 

The company will use the fresh funds to scale its operations, besides improving safety measures at campsites, creating exclusive and captivating camping locations and improving its tech stack.

“This capital infusion will allow us to scale our operations, expand our portfolio with more destinations, and elevate the overall experience for our customers,” said Vijay Premnath and Swaminathan, co-founders of Exoticamp

Exoticamp offers inclusive camping experiences in private natural settings with all the necessary camping gears. It also curates some local activities in the experience including such as farm walks, bird watching, stargazing, and short hikes. So far, it has hosted over 20,000 campers.

