Byju's test prep unit Aakash loses two more board members

Premium A Byju's branch in Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Adnan Abidi

Two independent directors of Byju’s subsidiary Aakash Educational Services Ltd have resigned from the test prep firm's board, two people aware of the development told VCCircle, in a development that further complicates the edtech unicorn’s efforts to soothe investors’ concerns over regulatory non-compliance, valuation markdowns and debt defaults. The people said on the ......