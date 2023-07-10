facebook-page-view
  Byju's test prep unit Aakash loses two more board members

Byju's test prep unit Aakash loses two more board members

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 10 Jul 2023
Byju's test prep unit Aakash loses two more board members
A Byju's branch in Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Adnan Abidi

Two independent directors of Byju’s subsidiary Aakash Educational Services Ltd have resigned from the test prep firm&#39;s board, two people aware of the development told VCCircle, in a development that further complicates the edtech unicorn’s efforts to soothe investors’ concerns over regulatory non-compliance, valuation markdowns and debt defaults.  The people said on the ......

