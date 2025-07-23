Bottomline: Sahyadri Farmers' growth cools in FY25 despite diversification drive

Premium
Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company Ltd, the parent company of PE-backed Sahyadri Farms Post Harvest Care, likely saw its revenue growth moderate in the financial year ended March 2025, even as it continued scaling operations and diversifying its product portfolio, VCCircle has learnt. The Nashik-based company recorded a 26% rise in revenue ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.