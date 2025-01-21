Bottomline: PE-controlled Perfios Software’s profit, revenue surge again in FY24
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Bottomline: PE-controlled Perfios Software’s profit, revenue surge again in FY24

Bottomline: PE-controlled Perfios Software’s profit, revenue surge again in FY24

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 21 Jan 2025
Premium
Bottomline: PE-controlled Perfios Software’s profit, revenue surge again in FY24
Sabyasachi Goswami, chief executive officer of Perfios

Perfios Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a software-as-a-service company majority owned by private equity and venture capital firms, posted a sharp rise in profit and revenue for the second straight year in 2023-24, VCCircle has gathered.  The Bengaluru-based company’s consolidated revenue from operations climbed 37% to Rs 557.8 crore in FY24 while ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Carlyle, Kadaara portfolio companies get SEBI nod for IPO

Manufacturing

Carlyle, Kadaara portfolio companies get SEBI nod for IPO

KisanKonnect, Telawne, ProcureYard, Krvvy, others bag fresh funding

TMT

KisanKonnect, Telawne, ProcureYard, Krvvy, others bag fresh funding

PremjiInvest-backed BrightChamps buys Edjust in its fourth acquisition

TMT

PremjiInvest-backed BrightChamps buys Edjust in its fourth acquisition

CaratLane's Sacheti, Plutus Wealth top up bet on Nazara; make open offer

TMT

CaratLane's Sacheti, Plutus Wealth top up bet on Nazara; make open offer

Zomato's Q3 profit tumbles as store ramp-ups take a toll

TMT

Zomato's Q3 profit tumbles as store ramp-ups take a toll

Piramal Alts-backed unit of Aussie firm Findi to acquire BankIT on road to India IPO

TMT

Piramal Alts-backed unit of Aussie firm Findi to acquire BankIT on road to India IPO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW