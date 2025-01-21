Bottomline: PE-controlled Perfios Software’s profit, revenue surge again in FY24

Premium Sabyasachi Goswami, chief executive officer of Perfios

Perfios Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a software-as-a-service company majority owned by private equity and venture capital firms, posted a sharp rise in profit and revenue for the second straight year in 2023-24, VCCircle has gathered. The Bengaluru-based company’s consolidated revenue from operations climbed 37% to Rs 557.8 crore in FY24 while ......