Bold Care, Bumboo, Agrileaf raise early-stage funding

(L-R) Rohit Praveen, Anirudh, co-founder, Bumboo

Bold Care and Bumboo have secured early-stage funding from several investors in separate rounds, the companies said on Tuesday.

Bold Care

Men's sexual wellness startup Bold Care, which in December secured undisclosed investment from actor Ranveer Singh, has raised $3.5 million (about Rs 30 crore) in a funding round which saw participation from Audacity Capital and various other investors and family offices.

Besides Audacity, Oddity Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, which operates Bold Care, raised funds from Motherson Lease Solution Ltd, CarateLane's co-founders of Mithun and Siddhartha Sacheti, MGA Ventures LLP, and among others, according to VCCEdge, the data intelligence platform of VCCircle.

Audacity Capital is investing $591,225 and Motherson Lease is investing $354,735. The company's board has approved to issue and offer up to 2,881 series VI CCPS at a price of Rs 1,03,824 each to raise Rs 29.91 crore.

Mumbai-based Bold Care was launched in 2020 by Rajat Jadhav, Rahul Krishnan, Harsh Singh, and Mohit Yadav. It provides direct-to-consumer(D2C) men’s health and wellness platform that addresses various men’s health issues such as sexual health, hair care and daily nutrition

Agrileaf

Biodegradable dinnerware maker Agrileaf has secured Rs 16 crore ($2 million) in growth funding round, led by Capital-A and Samarsh Capital.

The Karnataka based startup said it plans to expand its operations in existing markets in the US and Europe. The investment is its first fundraising round so far, the company said in a statement.

Joining Capital-A and Samarsh are angel investors including co-founder of The Nutcracker - Shaji Devekar and Siddharth Bafna, family office of Ved Prakash, Pritie Jain of Bling Mushrooms, among others.

It was founded by Avinash Rao and Athishay Jain in 2019. The company manufactures biodegradeable alternative to plastic, paper and bagasse plates using Areca leaves.

Bumboo

Delhi-based packaging company Bumboo has raised undisclosed amount in funding from in its first angel round as it aims to expand in India and markets abroad.

Imaga Trade and Craft Pvt. Ltd, which operates Bumboo, said it has raised funds from various angel investors like Rohan Bhargava, co-founder at CashKaro, UrbanPiper CEO Saurabh Gupta, SpotDraft Founder Shashank Bijapur, and NC Media founder Rajneil Kamath.

The company was founded in 2019 by Anirudh Balakrishnan, Rohit Keshan and Praveen Kumar and provides sustainable packaging solution using agricultural waste like sugarcane bagasse and wheat straw.

It claims to serve over 3,500 businesses including prominent names like Zomato, Swiggy, ITC, Blue Tokai, Curefoods, Chaayos and Barbeque Nation.

