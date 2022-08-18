Blackstone sells partial stake in auto ancillary Sona BLW Precision

Private equity major Blackstone sold a partial stake in listed auto ancillary, Sona BLW Precision in multiple block deals on stock exchanges, Thursday morning.

Sona BLW Precision’s shares traded with cuts of 3.4% at around Rs 521 apiece on the National Stock Exchange during Thursday’s opening trade.

According to the terms of the deal, shares of the auto component manufacturer were sold at a base price of Rs 500 apiece, or a 7.2% discount to yesterday's closing price.

Mint had reported on Wednesday that Blackstone will sell Sona BLW Precision’s shares worth Rs 3,971.7 crore in a block deal.

The deal comes on the back of a resurgence in the stock market after hitting a low in June. The markets have delivered a 17% return till date, and foreign investors are rushing back to Indian equities.

Blackstone held 34.12% in Sona BLW as of 30 June, 2022 after selling a large chunk of its shareholding worth ₹5,250 crore during the company’s initial public offering (IPO) in June last year.

Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd is the sole broker for the trade.

The Blackstone block trade for Sona BLW comes immediately after KKR’s ₹9,185 crore block trade for Max Healthcare, which helped the private equity firm to sell its entire stake in the hospital chain.

The trade also follows the secondary sale by Uber, which sold its entire 7.78% stake in food delivery platform Zomato for ₹3,088 crore earlier this month.

This has created a window of opportunity for all existing shareholders to explore secondary share sales through block trades, said experts.

Sona BLW listed on bourses on 14 June 2021 at a premium of nearly 4% over its issue price of Rs 291 per share. The IPO comprised of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 5,250 crore.

The auto components maker designs, manufactures and supplies automotive systems such as differential assemblies, gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, EV traction motors and motor control units.

