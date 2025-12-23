India's debt market, bloated from supply, to be hit by another $5.5 bn bond sale
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • India's debt market, bloated from supply, to be hit by another $5.5 bn bond sale

India's debt market, bloated from supply, to be hit by another $5.5 bn bond sale

By Reuters

  • 23 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
India's debt market, bloated from supply, to be hit by another $5.5 bn bond sale
Credit: 123RF.com

Indian investors are set for another supply overhang as state governments and central government owned entities have lined up heavy debt sales on a single day.

States and state-run firms look to raise an aggregate of 492 billion rupees ($5.49 billion) on Tuesday, at a time when the market is struggling to digest even the central government securities.

"The domestic market is seeing higher supply from PSU companies and state governments causing a demand supply mismatch," said Nikhil Aggarwal, founder & group CEO at Grip Invest, an online bond trading platform.

Advertisement

"Investors will demand higher yields to have a cushion to compensate for liquidity risk caused due to demand supply imbalance and an uncertainty about RBI policy stance."

States are aiming to raise more than 332 billion rupees, 25% higher than the planned calendar, while Power Finance Corp is eyeing 60 billion rupees and Bank of India plans to raise 100 billion rupees through infrastructure bonds.

Yields across fixed income assets have jumped since the Reserve Bank of India cut its policy repo rate on December 5, as most investors bet the rate easing cycle is now completed.

Advertisement

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is up by over 20 bps from the lows of December 5, while state and AAA-rated corporate bond yields have jumped 20-25 bps.

"The softness in investor demand has been led by pensions and insurance, which has impacted demand for ultra-long bonds," said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.

Market focus is shifting to supply-demand imbalance expected in the next financial year, where "there is a sharp rise in redemptions for both government securities and state government bonds which would keep gross supply on the higher side," as fresh issuances hit the market.

Advertisement

Investors across categories from private-sector banks to mutual funds are also moving to lower duration exposure, further jeopardising appetite for long papers.

Bond Marketgovernment borrowingPSU

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

FirstCry parent inks M&A; Aurobindo Pharma, Info Edge to up stake in existing bets

Finance

FirstCry parent inks M&A; Aurobindo Pharma, Info Edge to up stake in existing bets

Premium
Nippon Life India AIF raising new venture capital fund for direct startup bets

Finance

Nippon Life India AIF raising new venture capital fund for direct startup bets

BofA bonuses will jump for investment bankers this year

Finance

BofA bonuses will jump for investment bankers this year

Piramal Finance to exit Shriram Life, pocket $67 mn from stake sale

Finance

Piramal Finance to exit Shriram Life, pocket $67 mn from stake sale

Japan's MUFG Bank to buy 20% stake in Shriram Finance in largest foreign NBFC bet

Finance

Japan's MUFG Bank to buy 20% stake in Shriram Finance in largest foreign NBFC bet

Premium
Edelweiss' alternative investment arm revives IPO plan

Finance

Edelweiss' alternative investment arm revives IPO plan

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW