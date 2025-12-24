Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC may float special situations fund

Premium
Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (ABSL AMC), which recently announced the first close of its second performing credit fund, may float a special situations strategy soon, according to a senior company official. Special situations funds, a sub-category of category-II alternative investment funds, are those that tap into event-based investment ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.