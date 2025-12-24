Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC may float special situations fund

Premium A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (ABSL AMC), which recently announced the first close of its second performing credit fund, may float a special situations strategy soon, according to a senior company official. Special situations funds, a sub-category of category-II alternative investment funds, are those that tap into event-based investment ......