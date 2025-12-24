Anicut Capital closes $142 mn private credit fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Anicut Capital closes $142 mn private credit fund

Anicut Capital closes $142 mn private credit fund

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 24 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
Anicut Capital closes $142 mn private credit fund
Credit: Thinkstock

Anicut Capital has completed the final close of its Grand Anicut Fund IV at Rs 1,275 crore ($142 million), marking the firm’s third private credit fund.

The fund was launched with a target corpus of Rs 1,000 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 500 crore. It also includes a GIFT City-based dollar feeder, enabling global investors to participate in India’s private credit market.

Since its first close, Grand Anicut Fund IV has invested in 15 companies and deployed around Rs 1,100 crore. The fund has exited two investments, generating an average exit internal rate of return (IRR) of 19%.

Advertisement

The portfolio spans sectors such as consumer, engineering services, SaaS, manufacturing, hospitality and shipbuilding, with Anicut writing average cheques of about Rs 80 crore per transaction. Following the close of GAF-IV, Anicut Capital’s total assets under management stand at around Rs 4,500 crore across debt and equity strategies, the firm said in a press note.

“We look for reliable promoters who have navigated cycles, reinvested cash flows back into the business, and built resilient operating systems that tend to stand out more than those optimizing for short-term valuations” said IAS Balamurugan, co-founder and managing partner at Anicut Capital.

Chennai-headquartered Anicut Capital is an alternative asset management firm that manages multiple AIFs across debt and equity strategies focused on high-growth Indian enterprises. The firm manages six funds, including three debt funds and three equity funds. Its portfolio includes companies such as Milky Mist, The Ayurveda Experience, Wow! Momo, Mistral, Blue Tokai, XYXX, ToneTag, GNRC Hospital, Neemans, and Agnikul.

Advertisement
Anicut CapitalGIFT City

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

FirstCry parent inks M&A; Aurobindo Pharma, Info Edge to up stake in existing bets

Finance

FirstCry parent inks M&A; Aurobindo Pharma, Info Edge to up stake in existing bets

Premium
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC may float special situations fund

Finance

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC may float special situations fund

India's debt market, bloated from supply, to be hit by another $5.5 bn bond sale

Finance

India's debt market, bloated from supply, to be hit by another $5.5 bn bond sale

Premium
Nippon Life India AIF raising new venture capital fund for direct startup bets

Finance

Nippon Life India AIF raising new venture capital fund for direct startup bets

BofA bonuses will jump for investment bankers this year

Finance

BofA bonuses will jump for investment bankers this year

Piramal Finance to exit Shriram Life, pocket $67 mn from stake sale

Finance

Piramal Finance to exit Shriram Life, pocket $67 mn from stake sale

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW