Dugar Finance prepares for pre-Series A funding, to bring equity investor on board

Premium Ramesh Dugar, founder and MD, Dugar Finance

Chennai-headquartered Dugar Finance and Investments, which recently raised debt capital from Swiss impact investor Symbiotics, is preparing for its maiden round of external equity funding, a top executive told VCCircle. The non-bank lender is planning a pre-Series A round soon and will bring an institutional investor on board, Ramesh Dugar, founder ......