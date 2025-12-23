FirstCry parent inks M&A; Aurobindo Pharma, Info Edge to up stake in existing bets

Credit: 123RF.com

Brainbees Solutions, the parent of babycare brand FirstCry, is set to acquire hygiene products maker KA Hygiene through a share-swap arrangement. Meanwhile, Aurobindo Pharma and Info Edge will increase their stakes in a joint venture and an investee company, respectively, according to exchange filings.

Brainbees' subsidiary Swara Baby Products Pvt Ltd has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in KA Hygiene by issuing 38.49 lakh equity shares of Swara Baby to the target’s existing shareholders.

Advertisement

Following the share-swap transaction, Brainbees' shareholding in Swara Baby will come down from 87.29% to 75.92%. Consequently, it will hold an indirect 75.92% stake in KA Hygiene, which will become a step-down subsidiary of the company.

The acquisition cost has been estimated at around Rs 57.74 crore ($6.4 million).

KA Hygiene has only recently commenced operations, according to the filing. However, before the transaction with Brainbees, KA Hygiene acquired the entire business of KA Enterprises, which manufactures and trades hygiene products. KA Enterprises reported revenue of Rs 84.01 crore and profit after tax of Rs 5.22 crore in FY25.

Advertisement

Aurobindo Pharma-Luoxin Aurovitas

Aurobindo Pharma's wholly-owned subsidiary Helix Healthcare BV has agreed to acquire an additional 20% stake in its joint venture Luoxin Aurovitas from partner Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock Co.

The acquisition of the China-based pharma company is estimated to cost $5.125 million and is expected to support capacity expansion.

Advertisement

Netherlands-based Helix will also have the right to acquire the remaining 50% stake by December 2029 for $18.86 million, subject to certain terms and conditions.

Info Edge-Unbox Robotics

Info Edge's wholly-owned subsidiary Redstart Labs (India) has agreed to invest an additional Rs 46.81 crore in investee company Unbox Robotics Labs Pvt Ltd.

Advertisement

According to the filing, Unbox Robotics sells robotics systems and automation products aimed at improving logistics operations.

Redstart will acquire 1,927 securities in Unbox Robotics through a mix of primary issuance and secondary transactions.

Post-investment, Info Edge’s aggregate shareholding through Redstart in Unbox Robotics will stand at 9.29% on a fully diluted basis.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments