Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality to take over Hilton Goa
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality to take over Hilton Goa

Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality to take over Hilton Goa

By Aman Malik

  • 26 Sep 2025
Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality to take over Hilton Goa
Credit: 123RF.com

Ventive Hospitality Ltd, the joint venture between private equity major Blackstone and Indian developer Panchshil Realty, is set to expand its portfolio and enter the lucrative Goa market by acquiring a controlling 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures Pvt Ltd, the company that owns the Hilton Goa Resort at Candolim.

Ventive is making the acquisition at an enterprise value of around Rs 320 crore ($36 million), which includes the cost of land. The acquisition comes a little over nine months after Ventive made its stock market debut in December last year. Its Rs 1,600-crore initial public offering had been subscribed 10 times. 

Of the total money raised in the IPO, Rs 1,400 crore was earmarked for debt repayments or advance loan payments.

Advertisement

Ventive said in a stock-exchange filing that it will pay Rs 9.5 crore in cash to acquire the 76% stake in Soham Leisure.

Soham recorded a turnover of just under Rs 50 crore in 2024-25. In fact, the 14-year-old company’s turnover has been rising in successive years, from Rs 33.4 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 48.5 crore the following year. 

Ventive said in its filing that the new acquisition adds a 64-room “Hilton-flagged resort with refurbishment and expansion potential” and aligns with its strategy to double its portfolio size to 4,000 rooms in the next five years.

Advertisement

About 36% of Ventive is owned by Blackstone, which invested Rs 1,450 crore in the company via a preferential allotment. The money was used to acquire a bunch of luxury hotel properties across India and the Maldives. The Blackstone investment came after several Panchshil group companies and individuals invested Rs 1,170 crore in the company. 

Ventive Hospitality's portfolio consists of 11 operational hospitality assets with a total of 2,036 keys, located in India and the Maldives. These assets span luxury and upscale segments, serving both business and leisure travelers, and include properties managed by global brands like Marriott and Hilton. Its portfolio of properties includes the JW Marriott and the Ritz Carlton in Pune as well as Conrad, Anantara and Raaya by Atmosphere in the Maldives. 

Advertisement
Ventive Hospitality LtdBlackstonePanchshil Realty

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bharti-Warburg joint venture to raise $450 mn debt for Haier stake buyout

Consumer

Bharti-Warburg joint venture to raise $450 mn debt for Haier stake buyout

QSR chain Wow! Momo bags investment from 360 ONE

Consumer

QSR chain Wow! Momo bags investment from 360 ONE

Enam Holdings-backed Pernia's Pop-Up Shop's parent files draft papers for IPO

Consumer

Enam Holdings-backed Pernia's Pop-Up Shop's parent files draft papers for IPO

EV startup Ultraviolette open to licensing battery tech to add revenue stream

Consumer

EV startup Ultraviolette open to licensing battery tech to add revenue stream

Premium
South African fund manager Tamela Capital set to acquire detergent manufacturer

Consumer

South African fund manager Tamela Capital set to acquire detergent manufacturer

Gokaldas Exports eyes EU growth, Africa expansion to counter Trump's tariffs

Consumer

Gokaldas Exports eyes EU growth, Africa expansion to counter Trump's tariffs

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW