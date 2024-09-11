Blackstone seals multiple deals to create India’s No.3 hotel chain, injects over $170 mn

Private equity firm Blackstone has struck almost a dozen deals over the past month through its India joint venture with Pune developer Panchshil Realty to stitch together the South Asian nation’s third-largest hotel chain by revenue. The world’s biggest buyout firm also invested Rs 1,450 crore ($172.6 million) through a preferential ......