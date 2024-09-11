Blackstone seals multiple deals to create India’s No.3 hotel chain, injects over $170 mn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Blackstone seals multiple deals to create India’s No.3 hotel chain, injects over $170 mn

Blackstone seals multiple deals to create India’s No.3 hotel chain, injects over $170 mn

By Prithvi Durai

  • 11 Sep 2024
Premium
Blackstone seals multiple deals to create India’s No.3 hotel chain, injects over $170 mn
Credit: Reuters

Private equity firm Blackstone has struck almost a dozen deals over the past month through its India joint venture with Pune developer Panchshil Realty to stitch together the South Asian nation’s third-largest hotel chain by revenue.  The world’s biggest buyout firm also invested Rs 1,450 crore ($172.6 million) through a preferential ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Blackstone seals multiple deals to create India's No.3 hotel chain, injects over $170 mn

Consumer

Blackstone seals multiple deals to create India's No.3 hotel chain, injects over $170 mn

Track3D, Mitra, Zivy and Supersquad bag early-stage funding

Consumer

Track3D, Mitra, Zivy and Supersquad bag early-stage funding

Premium
How Rebel Foods' hunger for growth may leave external brands starving

Consumer

How Rebel Foods' hunger for growth may leave external brands starving

Susquehanna and Stellaris bet on consumer startup Nestasia

Consumer

Susquehanna and Stellaris bet on consumer startup Nestasia

Premium
Spacewood seeks PE funding three years after Japanese firm's exit

Consumer

Spacewood seeks PE funding three years after Japanese firm's exit

Pro
How Peak XV turned $25 mn bet on a non-tech company to over $300 mn exit

Consumer

How Peak XV turned $25 mn bet on a non-tech company to over $300 mn exit

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW