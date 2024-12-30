Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality makes stock market debut with modest gains
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality makes stock market debut with modest gains

Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality makes stock market debut with modest gains

By Prithvi Durai

  • 30 Dec 2024
Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality makes stock market debut with modest gains
A Marriott hotel in Pune operated by Ventive Hospitality | Credit: Ventive Hospitality

Ventive Hospitality Ltd, the joint venture between private equity major Blackstone and Indian developer Panchshil Realty, made modest gains at its stock market debut.  

Shares of Ventive Hospitality listed on BSE Ltd at Rs 718 apiece, an approximate 12% rise from its initial public offering price of Rs 643. It hit a high of Rs 748 before easing off to Rs 720 in late morning trade.   

Ventive Hospitality’s IPO, which was an entire fresh sale of 24.88 million shares, got subscribed approximately 10 times. 

Advertisement

Institutional investors bid for 9.08 times the portion reserved for them while non-institutional investors placed bids for 13.87 times their quota. The retail investors’ portion was covered 5.94 times.     

The trimmed-down IPO size of Rs 1,600 crore consisted entirely of a fresh issuance of shares.   

Of the total amount raised, the hospitality firm intends to use Rs 1,400 crore to repay debt or make advance payment of its loans.      

Advertisement

Blackstone owns around a 36% stake in the company. The world’s biggest buyout firm invested Rs 1,450 crore ($172.6 million) through a preferential allotment to help Ventive acquire a bunch of luxury hotels across India and the island nation of the Maldives. Blackstone’s investment came after several Panchshil group companies and individuals invested Rs 1,170 crore in Ventive.    

Ventive Hospitality has 11 assets in India and Maldives with 2,036 keys as on September 30. In addition, it owns and operates three office parks and one Grade A retail space. The company’s portfolio includes the JW Marriott and The Ritz-Carlton in Pune, and Conrad, Anantara and Raaya by Atmosphere in the Maldives.     

Meanwhile, shares of Carrao India had a disappointing start to its listing today as it opened 7.5% below its IPO price of Rs 704.  

Advertisement

Carraro India, a unit of Italian vehicle transmission systems manufacturer Carraro International, makes axles and transmission systems for agricultural tractors and construction vehicles in India.  

Ventive Hospitality LtdBlackstonePanchshil RealtyStock MarketIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

EQT, Temasek to sell Indian green energy platform O2 Power in $1.5-bn deal

Infrastructure

EQT, Temasek to sell Indian green energy platform O2 Power in $1.5-bn deal

WestBridge-backed co-working space firm IndiQube files for IPO

Infrastructure

WestBridge-backed co-working space firm IndiQube files for IPO

Premium
PE inflows into real estate rise in 2024 as warehousing's share balloons

Infrastructure

PE inflows into real estate rise in 2024 as warehousing's share balloons

Pro
Flashback 2024: Top infrastructure deals of the year

Infrastructure

Flashback 2024: Top infrastructure deals of the year

Vedanta to exclude base metals business from sweeping demerger

Infrastructure

Vedanta to exclude base metals business from sweeping demerger

Multiples PE makes its second bet in logistics sector

Infrastructure

Multiples PE makes its second bet in logistics sector

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW